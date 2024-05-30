Wheaton public works, cops, firefighters to practice flood response skills June 7

Who says emergency training can’t be fun? At noon on June 7, Wheaton’s public works, fire and police departments will practice their emergency flood response skills with a hands-on Sandbag Challenge exercise at the Public Works Storage Yard, 821 W. Liberty Dr., and the community is encouraged to cheer them on.

Teams of eight will test their speed in filling sandbags and building a wall to hold back water. The team that builds their wall quickest will win the challenge.

Wheaton’s public works, fire and police departments regularly complete a variety of emergency training exercises to ensure they are prepared for any type of emergency the community may encounter. Cross-training between different city departments is crucial for a fast, coordinated and effective response to emergencies.