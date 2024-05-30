Wheaton police, District 200 to conduct June 4 training exercise

The Wheaton Police Department and Community Unit School District 200 staff will conduct a joint training exercise at Franklin Middle School from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4.

The exercise will simulate a response to a critical incident and will include simulated gunfire.

Signs will be posted in the area while training is in progress.The Wheaton Police Department works closely with Community Unit School District 200 personnel on an ongoing basis to ensure operational readiness for emergency incidents. Training exercises such as this one offer an opportunity for all involved to practice their emergency plans.