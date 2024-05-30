Downers Grove Grade School District 58 honors recent retirees

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 recently honored 14 of its staff members, who retired at the end of the current school year. Pictured (from left): Ginger Sallas, Deborah Van Keulen, Melita Jenzake, Traci Leach, Sheri Kluga, Fran Jones, Raffaella Bruno, Maria Haarth, Mary Drobny, Barbara Manley and Nancy Mueller. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 recently honored i14 of its staff members, who retired at the end of the school year. The retirees include two teachers, 10 instructional assistants and two custodians.

They are:

Barbara Manley, 31 years, O’Neill Family and Consumer Science Teacher

Melita Jenzake, 26 years, Grove Preschool Instructional Assistant

Maria Haarth, 24 years, Grove Preschool Instructional Assistant

Ginger Sallas, 23 years, Fairmount Instructional Assistant

Sheri Kluga, 23 years, Whittier Instructional Assistant

Traci Leach, 22 years, EL Teacher, Kingsley

Raffaella Bruno, 22 years, Instructional Assistant, Grove Preschool

Deborah Van Keulen, 21 years, Whittier Instructional Assistant

Mary Drobny, 16 years, Lester Instructional Assistant

Nancy Mueller, 13 years, El Sierra Instructional Assistant

Fran Jones, 10 years, O’Neill Instructional Assistant

Denise Clinnin, 20 years, Hillcrest, DLP Instructional Assistant

Thomas Moran, 14 years, Belle Aire Head Custodian

David Johnson, 4 years, Fairmount Night Custodian

The retirees were honored at a luncheon on May 17.