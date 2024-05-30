May 30, 2024
Shaw Local
Downers Grove Grade School District 58 honors recent retirees

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove Grade School District 58 recently honored 14 of its staff members, who retired at the end of the current school year. Pictured (from left): Ginger Sallas, Deborah Van Keulen, Melita Jenzake, Traci Leach, Sheri Kluga, Fran Jones, Raffaella Bruno, Maria Haarth, Mary Drobny, Barbara Manley and Nancy Mueller. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 recently honored i14 of its staff members, who retired at the end of the school year. The retirees include two teachers, 10 instructional assistants and two custodians.

They are:

  • Barbara Manley, 31 years, O’Neill Family and Consumer Science Teacher
  • Melita Jenzake, 26 years, Grove Preschool Instructional Assistant
  • Maria Haarth, 24 years, Grove Preschool Instructional Assistant
  • Ginger Sallas, 23 years, Fairmount Instructional Assistant
  • Sheri Kluga, 23 years, Whittier Instructional Assistant
  • Traci Leach, 22 years, EL Teacher, Kingsley
  • Raffaella Bruno, 22 years, Instructional Assistant, Grove Preschool
  • Deborah Van Keulen, 21 years, Whittier Instructional Assistant
  • Mary Drobny, 16 years, Lester Instructional Assistant
  • Nancy Mueller, 13 years, El Sierra Instructional Assistant
  • Fran Jones, 10 years, O’Neill Instructional Assistant
  • Denise Clinnin, 20 years, Hillcrest, DLP Instructional Assistant
  • Thomas Moran, 14 years, Belle Aire Head Custodian
  • David Johnson, 4 years, Fairmount Night Custodian

The retirees were honored at a luncheon on May 17.

Downers Grove Grade School District 58Downers Grove
