Lombard Historical Society’s Music on Maple summer concert series returns June 14

Lombard Historical Society has announced its Music on Maple Street concert series will return at 7 p.m. June 14, with Barry Cloyd’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Ballad of Pete Seeger” at the Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society’s Music on Maple Street concert series will return at 7 p.m. June 14, with Barry Cloyd’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Ballad of Pete Seeger” at the Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Bring a chair and refreshments to this free outdoor concert. Tickets can be purchased in advance at lombardhistory.org

The concert series will also include performances from Angela James June 28, Boubon Aristocracy July 26, Ben Bedford Aug. 9, Bach & Beethoven Experience Aug. 23 gand the Noah Gabriel Trio on Aug. 30. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Concerts are free except for the Noah Gabriel Trio, which will cost $15 for historical society members and $20 for nonmembers.