Glen Ellyn physician wins St. George Foundation Distinguished Physician Award

Drew Spencer, MD, of Glen Ellyn, is the inaugural recipient of the St. George Foundation Distinguished Physician Award in Neurosurgery, according to a recent press release from Northwestern Medicine. Spencer is the medical director of neurosurgery at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

This is a rare and prestigious honor, according to the release, as only 12 other Northwestern Medicine physicians hold the title of distinguished physician. The awards recognize physicians with the highest personal and professional achievements in their respective fields. The St. George Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to promoting the general health of the community in the southwest suburbs of Chicago.

A graduate of the Northwestern Medicine residency program, Spencer joined the department of neurosurgery in 2017 and was recruited to lead the development of cranial and spinal neurosurgical services at Palos Hospital in 2021.