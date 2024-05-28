Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation raffle winner to receive private viewing area for fireworks show

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation has announced its annual Fireworks from the Fishing Pier Raffle, which grants the winner and up to 11 guests a private viewing area for the Fourth of July fireworks display. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation)

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation has announced its annual Fireworks from the Fishing Pier Raffle, which grants the winner and up to 11 guests a private viewing area for the Fourth of July fireworks display.

Tickets for the raffle are available at $5 for one ticket, $10 for three tickets and $20 for seven tickets. The raffle closes at 3 p.m. June 26. The winner will be announced shortly after the closing date. Winner confirmation via phone or email is required by noon June 27 or a new winner will be selected.

A maximum of 12 attendees, including the raffle winner, are allowed on the pier. Access to the pier begins at 7 pm. July 4. No alcohol or glass containers are permitted on the pier or in Lake Ellyn Park. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. The winner must present valid ID for entry to the pier.

For more information and to enter the raffle, visit gepark.ejoinme.org/4thofjuly.