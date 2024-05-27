Make Music Wheaton set for June 21

Wheaton’s Fine and Cultural Arts Commission will host Make Music Wheaton (MMW) from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 21 throughout downtown Wheaton. The event is free and open to the public.

Make Music Day is a celebration of music around the world on June 21, and takes place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. Wheaton is joining the celebration, and the Fine and Cultural Arts Commission encourages musicians of all skill levels, from amateur to professional, to participate in the event.

There is no audition process, and the event is open to performers of all ages and genres. To participate, musicians can register online by visiting https://makemusicday.org/wheaton/.

To find out more about MMW, visit the city’s website.