Wheaton North softball wins first regional title in 38 years: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

The Wheaton North softball team poses after winning the Class 4A Metea Valley Regional on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 11, West Aurora 1

Reagan Crosthwaite hit her 18th homer, Erin Metz her 10th and Monica Kading her ninth, and Metz tossed a one-hitter as the Falcons won the Class 4A Metea Valley Regional final for their first regional title in 38 years. Macy Pomatto had three hits for the Falcons, who with their first regional title since 1986 advanced to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at Plainfield North against Plainfield East.

Kading also had a triple and scored two runs, Crosthwaite had three RBIs and three runs scored and Pomatto also had three RBIs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 1, Neuqua Valley 0

Becca Chaney had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh and Maddie Pool struck out eight in a one-hit shutout as the Tigers won a walk-off thriller in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional final. Parker Leonard had two hits for WW South, which advanced to face Oswego in a sectional semifinal Wednesday at Plainfield North.

Benet 10, Willowbrook 3

Winning pitcher Sophie Rosner homered twice at the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional final as the Redwings won their fourth straight regional title.

Downers Grove South 10, Riverside-Brookfield 5

Ella Cushing and Grace Taylor each homered and drove in four runs and Morgan Hahn struck out six in a complete game for the Mustangs in the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional final. Gabby Ruchniewicz and Alyssa Borowski also had multi-hit games.

IC Catholic Prep 16, Timothy Christian 1 (Friday)

AJ Dwyer slugged a grand slam to highlight the Knights’ attack in the Class 2A IC Catholic Sectional final.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 8, Kenwood 0

Winning pitcher John Hughes struck out four over four innings and David Cox went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Roadrunners (36-0) in the Class 4A Nazareth Regional final. Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jaden Fauske 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Plainfield North 11, Downers Grove South 9

The Mustangs lost in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional final.

Brother Rice 4, Lyons 1

The Lyons lost in the Class 4A Brother Rice Regional final.

Benet 7, St. Francis 6

The Redwings walked it off in the Class 4A Benet Regional final.