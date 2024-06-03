Glen Ellyn Park District announces event schedule for June

Celebrate the summer with the Glen Ellyn Park District at its series of June events. Registration for these events can be completed at gepark.org/register.

Movie in the Park: The Super Mario Bros. Movie - 7:30 p.m. June 5, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

Attend a free outdoor screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the park. The event is open to all ages with no registration required. Bringing your own blankets, chairs, snacks and bug spray is recommended.

Teen Splash Bash - 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 7 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Dive into summer break with friends at Sunset Pool. This event is for children aged 10 to 14 years. Adults must be present for check-in and check-out. The event costs $10 for park district residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Sensory Swim Night - 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 12, at Sunset Pool

Enjoy reduced noise levels with no music, water features or whistles and limited interruptions. This event is intended for those who find regular pool hours overwhelming, offering a gentler experience for those with sensory sensitivities. Sensory Swim Night is open to all ages and does not require registration. Admission is $3 for park district residents and $4 for nonresidents.

Thirsty Thursday on the Deck - 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 13, at Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road.

Sip craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio while enjoying live entertainment and complimentary light snacks. This event is for adults aged 21 years and older. Registration is required and the $15 admission fee includes one drink ticket. If still available, tickets will also be available at the door with cash only.

Family Bingo Night - 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road.

Spend an evening filled with bingo, pizza and prizes at Ackerman SFC. Several rounds will be played with prizes like gift cards and candy awarded at the end of each round. No registration is required. The event is open to all ages, but children aged 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bingo cards are $1 each.

Gone Fishin’ Derby - 8 to 9:30 a.m. June 15 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse

Cast your line at the park district’s catch-and-release fishing derby. Catch as many fish as you can in one hour with a chance to win prizes for the largest, smallest and most fish caught in three age groups—3-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-12 years. The registration fee of $12 for park district residents and $18 for nonresidents includes bait, snacks and activities. Participants must bring their own fishing poles. This event is for children aged 3-12 years, accompanied by an adult.

Jazz in the Park - 7 to 9 p.m. June 19, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave.

Enjoy a live concert from the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble with the theme “Summer Skies.” Pack a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to complete the experience. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Shot in the Dark - 8:30 to 10 p.m. June 21, at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave.

Play a nighttime round of miniature golf with glow-in-the-dark balls. The event is open to all ages with no registration required, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per person.

June Blood and Food Drive - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 25, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center

Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen House Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are also welcome.

Family Fun in the Neighborhood - 5 to 7 p.m. June 25 at Spalding Park, 22W325 Second St.

Enjoy free entertainment from ScribbleMonster, interactive games, arts, crafts and more. Families are invited to pack a picnic and hang out in the park. Admission to this event is free with no registration required.

Movie in the Park: Migration - 7:30 p.m June 26 at Surrey Park, 95 Surrey Dr.

Join an outdoor screening of “Migration” in the park. Bring chairs or blankets for a comfortable viewing experience. Bug spray, snacks and beverages are also recommended. The event is free and open to all ages with no registration required.

Summer Break at the Lake - 5 to 10 p.m. June 28, at Lake Ellyn Park.

Kick off the weekend with live music from 7th Heaven, food trucks and drinks at Summer Break at the Lake. The Beer Cellar, Two Hound Red and Common Good Cocktail House will be selling drinks, while a variety of food trucks offer food for purchase.

This event is for adults aged 21 years and older. Registration is required and attendance costs $10 per person. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $15, cash only.