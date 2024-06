U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downer Grove) will host a telephone town hall June 18 to discuss his work in Washington, D.C. and the 6th District.

Casten will take questions from constituents throughout the town hall, which will be at 6:30 p.m.

Log into the town hall at casten.house.gov/live or call 833-708-2162. The town hall will be streamed at www.facebook.com/RepSeanCasten/