May 26, 2024
Shaw Local
Downer Grove Summer Concert Series features a variety of acts

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove Park District has announced its 2024 Summer Concert Series, a series of musical performances held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove Street.

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its 2024 Summer Concert Series, a series of musical performances held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

These free, family-friendly concerts will also feature a variety of food trucks and vendors on location throughout the summer, including Boom Box Burgers, Dope Sandwich Truck, Every Day’s a Sundae, Grumpy Gaucho, Poundcake Bakery, Sarpino’s Pizza and Wells Street Popcorn.

Alcoholic beverages can also be purchased by visitors over 21 years old for $7 apiece. The schedule of food vendors is available at dgparks.org.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup includes:

  • May 28 - Rosie and the Rivets
  • June 4 - The Prissillas
  • June 11 - Cadillac Groove
  • June 18 - Sushi Roll
  • June 25 - Generation
  • July 2 - Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band
  • July 9 - Kaleidoscope Eyes
  • July 16 - The Disco Circus
  • July 23 - One Night Band
  • July 30 - Nashville Electric Company
  • Aug. 6 - Industrial Drive
  • Aug. 13 - Valius

The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine. For severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.

Downers Grove
