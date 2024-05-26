Downer Grove Summer Concert Series features a variety of acts

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its 2024 Summer Concert Series, a series of musical performances held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

These free, family-friendly concerts will also feature a variety of food trucks and vendors on location throughout the summer, including Boom Box Burgers, Dope Sandwich Truck, Every Day’s a Sundae, Grumpy Gaucho, Poundcake Bakery, Sarpino’s Pizza and Wells Street Popcorn.

Alcoholic beverages can also be purchased by visitors over 21 years old for $7 apiece. The schedule of food vendors is available at dgparks.org.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup includes:

May 28 - Rosie and the Rivets

June 4 - The Prissillas

June 11 - Cadillac Groove

June 18 - Sushi Roll

June 25 - Generation

July 2 - Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band

July 9 - Kaleidoscope Eyes

July 16 - The Disco Circus

July 23 - One Night Band

July 30 - Nashville Electric Company

Aug. 6 - Industrial Drive

Aug. 13 - Valius

The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine. For severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.