Downer Grove Summer Concert Series features a variety of acts

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its 2024 Summer Concert Series, a series of musical performances held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St.
These free, family-friendly concerts will also feature a variety of food trucks and vendors on location throughout the summer, including Boom Box Burgers, Dope Sandwich Truck, Every Day’s a Sundae, Grumpy Gaucho, Poundcake Bakery, Sarpino’s Pizza and Wells Street Popcorn.
Alcoholic beverages can also be purchased by visitors over 21 years old for $7 apiece. The schedule of food vendors is available at dgparks.org.
The 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup includes:
- May 28 - Rosie and the Rivets
- June 4 - The Prissillas
- June 11 - Cadillac Groove
- June 18 - Sushi Roll
- June 25 - Generation
- July 2 - Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band
- July 9 - Kaleidoscope Eyes
- July 16 - The Disco Circus
- July 23 - One Night Band
- July 30 - Nashville Electric Company
- Aug. 6 - Industrial Drive
- Aug. 13 - Valius
The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine. For severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.