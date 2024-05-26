Boys track and field: Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial brings home two state titles in 4x800 and 1,600

Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial edges Grays Lake Central’s Trey Sato to win the Class 3A 1600 Meter State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

CHARLESTON — Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial had a state experience that he won’t soon forget.

The sophomore began his Saturday at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University running the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay. He helped the Trojans take the title in a blazing 7 minutes, 38.76 seconds, which is the third-fastest time in the nation this season.

And by the end of the meet, Cupial added another state title to his name, this time in the 1,600 after dropping a 58.27 final lap and holding off Grayslake Central’s Noah Sato to cross the line in 4:13.57.

“It was just a big relief,” Cupial said. “I didn’t have any expectations, I just had standards. I thought that I could do it because if you think you can’t, you’re already at a disadvantage. But I just knew I could do it as an athlete.”

The Trojans finished the meet with five all-staters, which was tied for the most among Suburban Life area teams.

Also finishing with two all-state performances for North was senior Ryan Eddington. The Missouri commit anchored the state-champion 4x800 relay team with a 1:51.99 and added a third-place finish in the 800 in 1:52.27.

Eddington said that ending his career with the Trojans with two all-state medals, especially a state title in the 4x800, was an amazing feeling.

“It couldn’t get any better,” Eddington said. “Especially after getting beat on the last turn of the 4x800 last year. Getting to win it with my boys was just incredible.”

Westmont’s Abraham Johnson reacts to clearing 1.97 meters in the high jump fro finish second in the event at the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

Also having a memorable experience on O’Brien Field was Westmont jumper Abraham Johnson. The senior finished his final state meet with three medals, including first place in the Class 1A long jump (6.77 meters) and two seconds in the high jump (1.97 meters) and triple jump (13.93 meters).

Johnson, who spent the start of the meet splitting his efforts between the long jump and high jump said that he felt pretty well about his efforts on the day.

“It was a lot of stress, but I just knew that I needed to come out and jump,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s state-winning leap in the long jump came on his first effort on the day. Johnson said that he just spread his arms and let his momentum take him, right to the top of the leaderboard.

“I was just so excited to stand atop the podium,” Johnson said. “It was a breathtaking moment.”

Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala heads to finish 1st in the Class 3A State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Arguably the most impressive state title came in the 3A 800 race. After coming around the first lap in 10th place, Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala surged past every racer in front of him with a 54.17 last lap to take the state title in 1:51.11.

Bandukwala said that even though he had bad position from the start, he knew that he didn’t need to panic due to the lack of separation from the front of the pack to where he was.

“I had to just narrow down the race with 300 to go and watch what the leaders were doing,” Bandukwala said. “When they started to move up, I just mirrored them even if I was 10 meters behind.”

The senior got another chance to show off his late-race heroics in the 4x400 relay. After getting the final handoff in fifth place, Bandukwala recorded a 46.42 final leg, which was the fastest leg across all 3A runners, and made a move with 100 meters left to lead the team to a second-place finish in 3:18.04.

“I thought that the guys put me in a good spot,” he said. “I knew it was my last 100-meters in a Red Devils’ jersey.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Amari Williams wins the Class 3A 300 Meter Hurdles State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Clinching the final state title on the day was Wheaton Warrenville-South hurdler Amari Williams, who achieved the feat in the 300 hurdles.

After crossing the halfway mark in fifth place, Williams found a second wind down the back stretch to chase down Homewood-Flossmoor’s Myles Ellis and pass him for the win on the final hurdle.

Williams said that he realized that he had a shot to win the race on the second to last hurdle, and he made a final push to take him to the top.

“I just wanted to build up my momentum and finish the race strong,” Williams said. “When I realized I just wanted to push through and run fast through the line. It was so relieving to know I won.”

The Tigers added another all-state performance in the 3,200 from junior Josiah Narayanan, who finished sixth overall in 9:08.94. Narayanan spent the majority of the race up front with eventual champion Joe Bregenzer of Barrington, but said that the last 800 meters showed where he messed up.

“I should have just hung back with the pack for a bit longer,” Narayanan said. “But if you make mistakes, you’ve got to learn to be better for next year.”

Despite not getting a win on the day, Glenbard South managed to put on a show across the board during the finals, finding the podium in five different events.

Glenbard South’s Harper Bryan hurdles to a 2nd place finish in the Class 2A 110m Hurdles State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Two of those efforts came from two second-place finishes from Harper Bryan. Bryan earned the seconds in the 110 hurdles (14.54) and 300 hurdles (38.82) to lead the Raiders on the day.

Bryan said that after not getting the chance to run at state last year, he feels good with all of his hard work paying off.

“Last year I false started at state, so I didn’t get a chance to run here,” Bryan said. “I think it motivated me to work extra hard for this, so I’m glad it payed off.”

Not to be outdone was the 4x800 relay team of Paul Quint, Lucas Newman, Michael Bailey and Tim Jochum, who recorded the second-fastest time in Class 2A state history after finishing in 7:45.55 for second place. The team solidified it’s second spot for good after Michael Bailey made a massive kick in the final 100 meters on the third leg.

“It’s known as ‘The Bailey Kick,’ where with 200 to go I just launch past everyone,” Bailey said. “It all went really well, and I’m super proud of our performance today. What a way to go out.”

One runner who didn’t have things go to plan on the day was Lemont hurdler Quinton Peterson. After coming into the final day with the top time in the 110 hurdles in the preliminary rounds, Peterson missed the state title by .01 seconds after getting out leaned by Rolling Meadows’ Noah Heiber at the line.

Lemont’s Quinton Peterson lunges forward for 2nd place finish in the Class 3A 110m Hurdles State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Despite being mere inches away from a state title, the Penn commit said that he’s not upset at all, especially since he recorded a personal-best time on 14.11 in the event.

“He got me fair and square,” Peterson said. “But I can only be happy. Yeah I didn’t get first, but I got a PR and I did my best, so I love it.”

Peterson would add another all-state honor in the 300 hurdles after finishing third in 38 seconds. Unlike in the 110 hurdles, Peterson said that he surprised himself with the bronze in the event.

“I usually don’t have that kick in the ending curve, but I guess the atmosphere gave me the kick I needed,” Peterson said. “I didn’t slow down for nothing and didn’t lose hope, and I’m proud of that.”

York finished the day with three all-state performances on the day. Brady Golomb had the top finish on the day for the Dukes, placing fourth in the 1,600 in 4:15.11, while Cash Langley finished with two medals after placing fifth in the 100 (10.70) and running the third leg in the 4x100 relay’s ninth-place finish (42.42).

Despite dealing with a partially-torn hamstring throughout the day, Canyon Roberts managed to tough out two all-state medals for Wheaton Academy. The senior recorded a personal-best in the pole vault after clearing 4.35 meters (14-3.25) for fifth place before jogging the 110 hurdles for ninth place, still securing a state medal in the process.

“I wasn’t even planning on competing today, but thank goodness I did,” Roberts said.

IC Catholic Prep’s quartet of Aiden Rosa, Tony Dewald, Jordan Hall and Elijah Eason came away from the meet with two all-state medals after finishing fifth in the 4x100 (43.22) and ninth in the 4x200 (1:32.48)

Lesroy Tittle secured his name in Nazareth’s record book for the day after recording a third-place finish in the long jump after recording a leap of 6.77 meters (22-2.5). The sophomore not only broke the school record with the jump, but also recorded the school’s highest finish ever at the state meet.

“Getting that record is great, and I want to keep setting those records at Nazareth,” Tittle said.

Evan Weder scored a bronze medal for Willowbrook on the day after finishing in third place in the high jump

Glenbard West’s Luke Benson finished his career with the Hilltoppers with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, recording his best leap of 14.36 (47-1.5) on his final attempt.

Fenwick hurdler Aiden Williams took home a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles, finishing the race in 39.86.

Riverside-Brookfield 800 runner Jack O’Brien finished his final meet with the Bulldogs with a seventh-place finish, crossing the line in 1:53.57.

Amari Alexander had the only medal on the day for Hinsdale South. The junior ran a 10.73 in the 100 dash for a seventh-place finish.

St. Francis thrower Gavin Mueller had the team’s only all-state performance on the day. The sophomore had an eighth-place finish in the shot put after tossing it 15.77 meters (51-9).

Lyons had one all-stater on the day, with Nicholas Strayer holding onto a ninth-place finish in the 1,600 after crossing the line in 4:16.84.