Hinsdale Central’s Alex Kotarski advances to state tennis championship: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Hinsdale Central's Alex Kotarski returns a shot in the championship 2A singles match during the IHSA State Tennis Finals in May 2023 in Palatine. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

BOYS TENNIS

State meet: Hinsdale Central senior Alex Kotarski advanced to the Class 2A singles state championship match, while the Lyons doubles team of Jack McLane and Mason Mazzone moved into the Class 2A doubles state championship match in state tournament matches held Friday.

Kotarski on Friday beat Hersey’s Brent Chen 6-2, 6-2 and Fremd’s Andrew Spurck 7-5, 6-0. Kotarski will play Hersey’s Mitch Sheldon for the championship. Hinsdale Central teammate Nathan Hernandez, who lost to Sheldon 6-2, 6-1, will play for third Saturday.

In doubles McLane and Mazzone beat Glenbrook North’s Max Manoshin and Troy Kaneshiro 6-2, 6-1 and Fremd’s Amaye Shyani Shashwat Srivatsa 7-6 (6), 6-1 on Friday. They will play New Trier’s Chris Ackerman and Jovan Morales for the doubles title Saturday. Hinsdale Central’s Barry Zhu and Nicholas Marringa will play for third.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

State meet: Lemont’s Quinton Peterson ran the fastest 110 hurdles time of 14.18 seconds and the fourth-fastest 300 hurdles time of 38.80, leading qualifiers into Saturday’s finals in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries of the state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Also qualifying for the finals was Hinsdale South’s Amari Alexander in the 100 (third, 10.66), York’s Cash Langley in the 100 (fifth, 10.68), Glenbard West’s Mason Ellens (ninth, 10.73), Wheaton Warrenville South’s Dai’jion Riley in the 100 (11th, 10.80), Ellens in the 200 (11th, 21.84), Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala in the 800 (third, 1:54.17), Downers Grove North’s Ryan Eddington in the 800 (fifth, 1:54.23), Riverside-Brookfield’s Jack O’Brien in the 800 (seventh, 1:54.51), Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial in the 1,600 (third, 4:12.23), Lyons’ Nicholas Strayer in the 1,600 (sixth, 4:12.39), WW South’s Amari Williams in the 110 hurdles (11th, 14.80) and the 300 hurdles (third, 38.85), York’s 4x100 relay (ninth, 42.09), WW South’s 4x200 relay (11th, 1:28.92), Hinsdale Central’s 4x400 relay (sixth, 3:21.35) and Downers Grove North’s 4x800 relay (ninth, 7:52.02).

Field events qualifiers included Willowbrook’s Evan Weder in the high jump (1.93 meters), Downers Grove North’s Vince Davero in the long jump (fourth, 6.96 meters) and Glenbard West’s Luke Benson in the triple jump (fourth, 14.22 meters).

In Class 2A, Glenbard South’s Tim Jochum ran the seventh-fastest 800 time of 1:57.32 to advance to the finals, Harper Bryan the seventh-fastest 110 hurdles time of 14.73 and second-fastest 300 hurdles time of 39.59, Wheaton Academy’s Canyon Roberts the ninth-fastest 110 hurdles time of 14.92 and also advanced in the pole vault, Glenbard South the fifth-fastest 4x400 relay time of 7:55.54, St. Francis’ Gavin Mueller the sixth-fastest shot put of 15.77 meters, Nazareth’s Lesroy Title

SOFTBALL

Fenwick 3, Montini 0

Sophie Stone allowed one hit, a seventh-inning single with one out by Bridget Ryan, and had 16 strikeouts for the Friars (14-8), who won the Class 3A Trinity Regional at Triton College. Ariana Macias struck out four for Montini (12-22).