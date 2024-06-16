Learn new skills with Villa Park library in July

The Villa Park Public Library will host instructional sessions on bullet journaling and choosing the right fertilizer during July.

Learn the basics of bullet journaling at 7 p.m. July 10. Find the right fit for you in a session dedicated to simple layouts and fun possible uses.

Learn how to best take care of your plants at 6 p.m. July 11, with an in-depth discussion on fertilizer with guest speaker Bill Karges. Learn what the numbers and chemicals on labels mean, how to properly apply fertilizer and the differences between chemical and organic options.

For more information on either of these sessions, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.