Former Glendale Heights cop charged with misusing village-issued credit card: prosecutors

A now former Glendale Heights police officer has been charged with official misconduct for allegedly misusing a village-issued credit card, prosecutors said.

On June 13, a DuPage County grand jury indicted Mark Garcia, 37, on three counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia on June 13. He turned himself in to authorities June 14 and was released from custody, according to the release.

According to the Indictment, it is alleged that between Feb. 16, and April 3, Garcia, “a public employee of the village of Glendale Heights Police Department, while acting in his official capacity” “exerted unauthorized control over governmental property of the village of Glendale Heights, being United States currency, having a total value not exceeding $500.”

Garcia allegedly used a WEX Fuel gasoline card issued by the village for employment purposes to pay for gasoline for personal use,” according to the indictment.

The alleged thefts were discovered by authorities with the Glendale Heights Police Department who, after conducting an investigation, turned their findings over to the state’s attorney’s office for prosecution, according to the release.

“It is indeed troubling when someone entrusted with upholding the law is accused of breaking it,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I would like to stress however, that the charges against Mr. Garcia are not indicative of the honest, hardworking, professional men and women of the Glendale Heights Police Department. In fact, members of the Glendale Heights Police Department are responsible for bringing this matter to our attention and for that I commend them.”

“Our job as police officers is to uphold the law, and this is a stark reminder that no one is above the law and we are all responsible for our actions,” Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas in the release.

Garcia’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11 for arraignment,