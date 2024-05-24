Lane and ramp closures on I-355 scheduled to begin next week

During the week of May 27, lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to begin on the ramps connecting southbound I-355 to Roosevelt Road and Roosevelt Road to northbound I-355. (Provided by Illinois State Toll Highway Authority)

Overnight lane closures and weekend-long full ramp closures and detours, are scheduled to begin for ramp repair and improvements at the Roosevelt Road Interchange on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) in Lombard.

In 2024, work at the Roosevelt Road Interchange will include ramp repairs with concrete pavement patching, crack sealing, asphalt shoulder surface removal and replacement scheduled, as well as toll plaza improvements, according to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. Work at the Roosevelt Road Interchange is scheduled to be complete in August.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of closures and detours. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

During the week of May 27, lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to begin on the ramps connecting southbound I-355 to Roosevelt Road and Roosevelt Road to northbound I-355. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration through June, according to the Illinois Toll Authority.

During the weekend of May 31, the ramps connecting northbound I-355 to Roosevelt Road and Roosevelt Road to southbound I-355 are scheduled to close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, according to the Illinois Toll Authority. Detours will be posted during the duration of the ramp closures.

In addition, construction to complete toll plaza improvements will be ongoing with daily/nightly closures as needed to complete that work.

The following detours will be posted during the May 31 weekend ramp closures:

Northbound I-355 to Roosevelt Road: Traffic will be directed to exit at the North Avenue exit and then routed via Illinois Route 53 (Rohlwing Road/Columbine Avenue), DuPage Boulevard and Nicoll Way to Roosevelt Road.

Roosevelt Road to southbound I-355: Traffic will be routed via Finley Road to Butterfield Road where traffic will be able to access southbound I-355.

Work on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) includes repairs on the Roosevelt Road Interchange ramps and underpass lighting work on the ramp from northbound I-355/Ogden Avenue to westbound Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88). Additional work includes earth work at 127th Street, as well as pavement and drainage repairs, fiber optic improvements and roadway camera and ramp queue detection installation.

Construction in the area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Village of Downers Grove, Village of Glen Ellyn and Village of Lombard, as well as local fire and police departments.

Project information, construction updates, maps and detour information for work on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) repair projects are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.