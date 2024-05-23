Wheaton police to hold town hall meeting June 5

The Wheaton Police Department will hold a town hall panel discussion where members of the police department and community partners from Community Unit School District 200, DuPage County Health Department and DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office will discuss a variety of topics affecting the community.

The town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the Wheaton Park District Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St.

Participants on the panel will include Wheaton Police Chief Princeton Youker, District 200 Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Matt Biscan, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and DuPage County Health Department Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Lori Carnahan.

The panelists will discuss how they are addressing current issues related to community safety and health, such as school safety, mental health supportand recent changes in criminal justice laws. Following remarks by each of the participants, the panel will field questions from the community.