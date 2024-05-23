District 99 hires new chief technology officer, South dean of students

The Community High School District 99 Board of Education has approved the hiring of Philip Howard as chief technology officer and Robert Godinez as dean of students at Downers Grove South High School.

The Community High School District 99 Board of Education has approved the hiring of Philip Howard (left) as its chief technology officer. Howard is joined by Assistant SuperintendentTravis McGuire (Photo provided by District 99)

Howard has 24 years of experience in information technology, including 18 years in education. Since 2019, he has worked as executive director of technology services at Lake Zurich CUSD 95, where he has led a team of 14 IT professionals. From 2006 to 2019, he worked in a variety of technology-related roles at Elgin Community College.

The Community High School District 99 Board of Education has approved the hiring of Robert Godinez as dean of students at Downers Grove South High School. (Photo provided by District 99)

Godinez has been a member of leadership teams at several schools within the Chicago Public Schools system. His previous roles include principal at Carver Military Academy High School, assistant principal at Farragut Career Academy and Peace & Education Alternative High School and Spanish teacher at Lake View High School and Morton East High School.