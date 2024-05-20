Lombard Historical Society celebrates beloved character with ‘Annie-versary’

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with the Village of Lombard and the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau, is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Little Orphan Annie with its “Annie-versary” exhibit titled "Leapin’ Lizards: A Hundred Years of Little Orphan Annie" at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with the village of Lombard and the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau, is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Little Orphan Annie with its “Annie-versary” exhibit titled “Leapin’ Lizards: A Hundred Years of Little Orphan Annie” at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 23 and is presented by the Lombard Historical Society, funded in part by the village of Lombard Local Tourism Grant.

The Little Orphan Annie comic strip first appeared in syndication in The New York Daily News on Aug. 5, 1924. Creator Harold Gray resided in Lombard when he first created the character.

The museum and exhibit are free with a suggested donation of $5 at the time of admission. For complete details, including time and tickets, visit lombardhistory.org.