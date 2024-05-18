St. Francis 4x800 relay runs fastest state prelim time, leads finalists: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

State meet

St. Francis’ 4x800 relay team of Allie Sheldon, Elena Mamminga, Margaret Andrzejewski and Erin Hinsdale ran the fastest time of 9:28.31 in Friday’s Class 2A preliminaries, leading area qualifiers into Saturday’s state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Hinsdale, a freshman, also had the third-fastest 800 time of 2:17.02 on Friday.

Also in Class 2A, Montini’s 4x100 relay team of Camryn Amouzou, Sofia Fisher, Julia Gergen, Takeisha Berry had the seventh-fastest time of 48.78 to advance to the finals. St. Francis’ Abigael Sheldon is in fifth place in the Class 2A discus with a throw of 36.36 meters (119 feet, 3 inches).

Leading Class 3A finalists was Downers Grove North’s Ava Gilley, who ran the fourth-fastest 800 time of 2:12.44 in Friday’s preliminaries. Right behind her is York’s Sophia Galiano-Sanchez, who ran the fifth-fastest prelim time of 2:13.03.

Glenbard West and Downers Grove North both advanced its 4x800 relays, the Glenbard team of Elayna Boeh, Alexa Novak, Moira Ahern and Mackenzie Gilbert running the sixth-fastest prelim time of 9:21.16 and Downers Grove’s Sarah Paul, Sydney Hnatiuk, Pallavi Fisher and Lily Eddington running the eighth-fastest of 9:23.20.

Downers Grove North’s Eddington (5:03.09, 11th) and Paul (5:04.34, 12th) both advanced in the 1,600 while Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff (44.71, seventh) advanced in the 300 hurdles.

In field events, Lemont’s Ashley Wrublik is in seventh in the shot put with a throw of 11.74 meters, and Glenbard West’s Kendal Cullen advanced in the pole vault by clearing 3.40 meters.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 1, Oak Park-River Forest 0

The Red Devils won the championship of the Class 3A Reavis Regional.

Geneva 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Geneva beat WW South in penalty kicks in the Class 3A Glenbard East Regional.