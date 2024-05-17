Wheaton considers change in stormwater utility fees billing

The city of Wheaton is considering a change in how it charges stormwater utility fees starting this year.

This change does not propose a new fee. Rather, it would be a change in how the city calculates the existing stormwater utility fee. Instead of charging based on how much water a household or business uses along with a flat fee, stormwater utility fees would be charged based on how much impervious area (which is any part of a property that prevents stormwater from draining into soil) is on a property.

The city council has previously discussed this proposed change at three planning sessions and during two public information meetings. The first reading of the proposed ordinance occurred at the May 6 city council meeting. The council will formally consider the ordinance for adoption at the May 20 meeting.

To find out more about the proposed stormwater utility fee change, please visit the city’s website.