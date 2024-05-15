Wheaton North softball clinches DuKane Conference title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 12, Geneva 1 (6 innings)

Hannah Wulf struck out nine, Erin Metz homered and drove in three runs and Makayla Grantz went 3 for 3 as the Falcons clinched the DuKane Conference championship, the program’s first conference title since 1986.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 14, St. Francis 3

Winning pitcher Luca Fiore improved to 8-0, striking out three over four innings while allowing three runs on six hits and Cooper Malamazian went 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for Nazareth (32-0). Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, Landon Thome 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored and Chuck Roche 2 for 2.

Westmont 6, Crossroads Academy 2

Winning pitcher Ricky Yenking struck out six over three innings, Rocco Damato was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Lucas Fears was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Westmont (22-9-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 9, Trinity 0

Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and Mia Filippo two for the Warriors (15-0-3) in the Chicago Noble Regional semifinal.

Benet 2, Plainfield Central 0

Audrey Eiseman and Annie Fitzgerald scored goals for Benet in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional semifinal. Giada McGlynn had three saves in goal for the Redwings (16-3-1).

Wheaton North 5, Elgin 0

The Falcons opened up regional play with a win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Elgin 25-20, 25-15

Dom Kuceba had 14 assists, Troy Oleksak eight assists and six kills and Ben Zima nine kills and six digs for the Raiders (13-21, 6-2).

Glenbard East d. Bartlett 25-12, 25-19

Aidan Weltin had 16 kills and seven digs, Max McDermott and Jack Junior 14 assists apiece and Payton Stieve 13 digs for the Rams (21-13, 8-0).

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 17, Marist 4