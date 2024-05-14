Montini math student earns scholarship

Montini Catholic High School mathlete Conor Kaefer ‘25 of Lombard recently earned the school’s 2024 Robert Huntoon Memorial Scholarship.

The award, given to a Bronco student excelling in math and entering his/her senior year, was announced this spring during the Lasallian college preparatory school’s Mathematics Awards.

Kaefer was inducted into Montini Catholic’s National Honor Society in the fall and Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society during his sophomore year.

The Sacred Heart School graduate is a vital member of the Bronco Math Team. He and his team secured the school’s first ICTM Regional Championship in 2023 and most recently celebrated a 6th place finish at ICTM State Championship this year. Also this year, Kaefer celebrated his first place state championship title (junior-senior two-person team) along with teammate Seoyeon Park.

Additionally, Conor has also earned CCL Academic All Conference status during his three seasons on the Montini Cross Country team.