May 14, 2024
Celebrate dad in June at the Villa Park Public Library

The Villa Park Public Library will hold Tee Time at the library for adults 21 years and older from 7 to 10 p.m. June 1 and for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m. June 2, as well as a Father’s Day Craft Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. June 14 and June 15.

Join in an adults only night of themed mini-golf, entertainment and adult beverages for $25 per ticket. Visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164 to secure a tee time. Walk-ins are also welcome. Proceeds from this event will support the efforts of the Tri-Town YMCA, Friends of the Villa Park Library and the Villa Park Early Childhood Collaborative.

The Family Fun Day event on June 2 is a free event that is open to the public.

During the Father’s Day Craft Open House, children of all ages can celebrate Dad, Grandpa or any loved ones by crafting a gift at the library. Registration is not required, but supplies for this event are limited.

Villa Park
