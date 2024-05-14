Celebrate dad in June at the Villa Park Public Library

The Villa Park Public Library will hold Tee Time at the library for adults 21 years and older from 7 to 10 p.m. June 1 and for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m. June 2, as well as a Father’s Day Craft Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. June 14 and June 15.

Join in an adults only night of themed mini-golf, entertainment and adult beverages for $25 per ticket. Visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164 to secure a tee time. Walk-ins are also welcome. Proceeds from this event will support the efforts of the Tri-Town YMCA, Friends of the Villa Park Library and the Villa Park Early Childhood Collaborative.

The Family Fun Day event on June 2 is a free event that is open to the public.

During the Father’s Day Craft Open House, children of all ages can celebrate Dad, Grandpa or any loved ones by crafting a gift at the library. Registration is not required, but supplies for this event are limited.