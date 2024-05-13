Woodridge to dedicate police, public works facilities May 18

Celebrate the new Woodridge police department and public works facilities at a dedication from 9 a.m. to noon May 18
All activities will take place at our police department and public works campus located at 7215 Janes Ave. Activities will include:
- A tour of the new police department
- A short welcome given by Mayor Gina Cunningham and state Sen. John Curran
- Light refreshments
- Touch-a-Truck with police and public works departments
- Aerial drone demonstration with the police department
- Police K-9 demonstration
- Bounce house
- Balloon artist
- Airbrush tattoos
There will be no parking at 7215 Janes Ave. as many of the event activities will be taking place in the parking lot. Parking will be available at:
- The Midpointe Corporate Center located at 7125 Janes Ave. (handicap parking available here)
- V3 Companies located at 7325 Janes Ave.
- Thomas Jefferson Jr. High School at 7200 Janes Ave.