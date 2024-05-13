Woodridge to dedicate police, public works facilities May 18

New Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson will greet residents Saturday at the dedication of the village's new police and public works facilities (Courtesy village of Woodridge)

Celebrate the new Woodridge police department and public works facilities at a dedication from 9 a.m. to noon May 18

All activities will take place at our police department and public works campus located at 7215 Janes Ave. Activities will include:

A tour of the new police department

A short welcome given by Mayor Gina Cunningham and state Sen. John Curran

Light refreshments

Touch-a-Truck with police and public works departments

Aerial drone demonstration with the police department

Police K-9 demonstration

Bounce house

Balloon artist

Airbrush tattoos

There will be no parking at 7215 Janes Ave. as many of the event activities will be taking place in the parking lot. Parking will be available at: