May 13, 2024
Shaw Local
Woodridge to dedicate police, public works facilities May 18

By Shaw Local News Network
Tom Stefanson

New Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson will greet residents Saturday at the dedication of the village's new police and public works facilities (Courtesy village of Woodridge)

Celebrate the new Woodridge police department and public works facilities at a dedication from 9 a.m. to noon May 18

All activities will take place at our police department and public works campus located at 7215 Janes Ave. Activities will include:

  • A tour of the new police department
  • A short welcome given by Mayor Gina Cunningham and state Sen. John Curran
  • Light refreshments
  • Touch-a-Truck with police and public works departments
  • Aerial drone demonstration with the police department
  • Police K-9 demonstration
  • Bounce house
  • Balloon artist
  • Airbrush tattoos

There will be no parking at 7215 Janes Ave. as many of the event activities will be taking place in the parking lot. Parking will be available at:

  • The Midpointe Corporate Center located at 7125 Janes Ave. (handicap parking available here)
  • V3 Companies located at 7325 Janes Ave.
  • Thomas Jefferson Jr. High School at 7200 Janes Ave.
