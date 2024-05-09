Wheaton North softball tops WW South, takes over DuKane lead: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 2

Erin Metz struck out 13 and slugged her seventh home run of the season, and Reagan Crosthwaite hit her 14th, both driving in two runs, for the Falcons (19-5, 8-2), who moved into first place with the win and St. Charles North’s loss to St. Charles East.

Parker Leonard had a homer and a single for WW South.

Glenbard North 5, Lake Park 3

Gia Whelan was 4 for 4 with a double and a three-run go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh for the Panthers with five RBIs. Avery Miller struck out four in the circle.

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 6, Lyons 5

The Trojans (23-5, 14-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth for the comeback win. Jude Warwick was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Jack Romsey was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jimmy Reilly earned the win and Frank Porcelli the save. Joseph Severson was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Lyons.

Wheaton Academy 10, St. Francis 5

Will Clegg was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Brandon Kiebels 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Jacob York was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the Warriors (25-3) a 7-5 lead. Nate Burden threw two shutout innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save.

St. Rita 25, Westmont 1

Lucas Hicks was 2 for 2 with a run scored for Westmont (18-9-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 4, Covenant Christian (Mich.) 0

Rebecca Schulenburg and Eva De Souza each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors (13-0-3). Calla Brust had three saves in goal.

Benet 3, Fenwick 1

Ivana Vukas assisted two goals and Annie Fitzgerald, Megan Bergman and Bailey Abbott scored goals for Benet (14-3-1, 6-0-0).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Metea Valley 25-17, 26-24

Benet d. Neuqua Valley 25-15, 25-16