Site of old homes to become Westmont’s newest park

What started as a simple idea is about to blossom as a new park in Westmont, along with some other park changes and additions.

Work will begin later this year in the 300 block of north Grant Street for what will become the newest neighborhood park in the long-established community. On the site of what had been a pair of older, small homes, will become a 1.44 acre area for people to stroll and where children can play.

It all started it a simple idea, took time and with support from state and federal grants will become a reality.

It was more than four years ago when Bob Fleck, executive director for the Westmont Park District, was in a casual conversation with then park district president Jim Long, a realtor, about a pair of older, vacant homes on Grant Street.

Long’s comment that they would make a great park struck a chord with Fleck, who decided to check on the status of the properties with the building department. He learned the properties had been sold to developers and considered the idea closed, until it wasn’t.

“Jim was creative, persistent and it was because of working with Jim that kept me pursuing the opportunity to acquire the properties,” Fleck said.

Some time later, seeing no construction on the property, Fleck said he decided to check on the properties and learned one of the homeowners had second thoughts about redeveloping the land.

Fleck said he met with the homeowner and learned he was willing to sell the land to the park district for the creation of a park. Fleck got to work, and the park district applied for a Department of Commerce and Economic Development Opportunity grant, which the park district was able to use for the purchase of the land.

Fleck also followed up on the second vacant property. After discussing ideas with the homeowner, they reached an agreement to subdivide the land, with a portion for the development of a new house and a portion the park district would purchase for the park.

The park district applied for an Open Spaces and Land Acquisition Development grant, managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which was approved to help with the purchase of the land.

Fleck said years of working with Long inspired his pursuit of the property. Long served as a member of the park board for 39 years including terms as park board president. He died in 2021 and the park district named James M. Long Park in his memory.

Earlier this year, the park district learned a second OSLAD grant was approved, which will help the park district with the construction of the park and the installation of playground equipment and a shelter picnic area. The next phase will be finalizing designs and obtaining permits. Fleck said the aim is to complete the new park by late spring 2025.

Park Improvements

Work is nearly complete on the new park district building at Veterans Memorial Park. Fleck said the building will be ready for summer camp programs this year and will welcome preschoolers for their classes in the fall. It will also be available for rental opportunities Fridays through Sundays beginning July 12.

Later this year the old skate park at Bellerive Park will be taken out and the concrete pad will be reutilized for six pickleball courts.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Fleck said.

Plans are in development for a new concrete all-wheels park at Diane Main Park.

“I’ve been with the park district 28 years and just when I think there are no more changes, there’s a new opportunity,” Fleck said. We want to keep providing more for the future.”