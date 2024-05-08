Wheaton Academy baseball coach Justin Swider earns 100th career win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 10, Westminster Christian 3

The Warriors won in a game shortened to five innings due to lightning, earning head coach Justin Swider his 100th career win.

Eli Tate was 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple and five RBIs and Josh Hilde went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, for Wheaton Academy (20-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 1, Geneva 0

Talia Kaempf scored a goal and Zoey Bohmer had a shutout in goal for the Falcons, who moved one win away from their first DuKane Conference championship.

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 5, Trinity 4

Catie Luzzi struck out 15, and at the plate had a double and an RBI, Kennedy Joe had a triple and an RBI and Morgan Kwak two hits for the Roadrunners.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Fenton 25-17, 25-18

Aidan Weltin had 12 kills, Danny Overlin seven kills, Jack Junior eight asissts and Max McDermott seven assists for the Rams (18-13, 6-0).

Glenbard South d. West Chicago 25-19, 15-25, 25-20

Diesel Oleksak had 13 kills, Ben Zima nine kills, Dom Kuceba 20 assists, Troy Oleksak six kills and 14 assists and Hayden Simon five kills for the Raiders (10-17, 5-1).