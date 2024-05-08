Wheaton Academy baseball coach Justin Swider earns 100th career win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 10, Westminster Christian 3
The Warriors won in a game shortened to five innings due to lightning, earning head coach Justin Swider his 100th career win.
Eli Tate was 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple and five RBIs and Josh Hilde went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, for Wheaton Academy (20-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wheaton North 1, Geneva 0
Talia Kaempf scored a goal and Zoey Bohmer had a shutout in goal for the Falcons, who moved one win away from their first DuKane Conference championship.
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 5, Trinity 4
Catie Luzzi struck out 15, and at the plate had a double and an RBI, Kennedy Joe had a triple and an RBI and Morgan Kwak two hits for the Roadrunners.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Fenton 25-17, 25-18
Aidan Weltin had 12 kills, Danny Overlin seven kills, Jack Junior eight asissts and Max McDermott seven assists for the Rams (18-13, 6-0).
Glenbard South d. West Chicago 25-19, 15-25, 25-20
Diesel Oleksak had 13 kills, Ben Zima nine kills, Dom Kuceba 20 assists, Troy Oleksak six kills and 14 assists and Hayden Simon five kills for the Raiders (10-17, 5-1).