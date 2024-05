Members of the Montini Chamber Choir perform at the annual Spring Art Show and Concert on May 6. Pictured are (front from left) Arcy Pozo '26 (Downers Grove), Sammy Menapace '27 (Downers Grove), Nolan Ferris '25 (Wheaton), Jonny Kosinski '26 (Woodridge) (back from left) Maryfaith Considine '27 (Naperville), Michael May '26 (Villa Park), Michael Breier '27 (Downers Grove) and Jasmine Brunke '27 (Lombard) (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School students entertained parents, friends and art fans for the final time of the 2023-24 school year at the annual Spring Art Show and Concert May 6 in the school auditorium.

Directed by Donnie Glowinski, the concert included performances from the A Cafellas, the Treble Makers, the concert choir, chamber choir and combined bands. Prior to the show, guests were invited to view Montini’s annual art show exhibit, featuring works of art, digital art and photography.