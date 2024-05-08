DuPage County names SCARCE Award Sustainable Design Challenge prizes

Stormwater Management Director Sarah Hunn, DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chair Jim Zay, SCARCE Founder and Executive Director Kay McKeen and SCARCE Educator Andrea Redfearn presented the award for Best Overall LEED Design to students from Lake Park High School on May 7. (Photo provided by DuPage County)

The DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee presented awards to winning student groups from its annual Sustainable Design Challenge during its meeting on May 7.

Awards went to two teams from Lake Park High School, one team from Glenbard East High School and one team from York Community High School.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management, SCARCE coordinates the annual event, which encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices.

Local professionals working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields served as judges, evaluating students’ design, presentation and innovation. Judges decided to add a second-place winner to one of the categories this year, resulting in a total of four awards.

The winning groups were:

Best Overall LEED Design: Victoria Pikulinski, Margaret Evers, Faith Collins, Maya Seger and Aiza Sultanali – Lake Park High School

Best Stormwater Design: Grace Hudson, Adison Goble, Nora Conroy and Luke Boskovic – York Community High School

Runner-Up Stormwater Design: Caitlin Rossi, Brooke Tenerelli, Kaitlyn Kelly and Senka Lemez – Glenbard East High School

Best Energy Design: Olivia Kalicki, Kylie Pytlak and Kasandra Baylosis – Lake Park High School

Student groups participated in the annual Sustainable Design Challenge on April 16 at DuPage County’s JTK Administration Building. Competitors presented models of their landscape and building designs and explained the various elements that saved energy, preserved the environment and contributed to sustainability goals.

To learn more about the Sustainable Design Challenge, visit scarce.org/sustainable-design.