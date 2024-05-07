Montini names valedictorian, salutatorian

Montini Catholic in Lombard announced its 2024 valedictorian and salutatorian May 2 at the high school’s 27th Annual Academic Awards Banquet held at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge.

Riley White of Downers Grove earned valedictorian honors, and Marin Ferris of Wheaton earned salutatorian accolades.

Both White and Ferris have been very academically accomplished students throughout their four years at Montini Catholic, with each receiving the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and Illinois State Scholar honors during their senior year. Earlier in the school year, both White and Ferris were named Advanced Placement Scholars with Distinction (scoring a 3.5 or higher on all AP Exams taken).

Both seniors are members of Montini’s National Honor Society (NHS) with Ferris being the President and White, treasurer of the 2024-25 chapter. Both also dedicate their service to fellow students as NHS Peer Tutors.

Earlier this fall, Ferris was named a National Merit Commended Student. White is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, and both students achieved admission into Montini Catholic’s Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society - Ferris as vice president of the society and White as secretary. Marin was also a member of Montini’s Math Team, helping her Broncos secure a 6th place state finish this year.

Ferris, a graduate of St. Pius X Parish school in Lombard, earned academic all-conference honors and the IHSA Scholastic Recognition Award for her participation in cross country and soccer. She also serves her fellow students as a peer minister.

White, an O’Neill Middle School alum, earned the same accolades for her time as a team member of the Lady Bronco basketball (captain) and soccer teams (captain). She spent her time as well as a member of Montini’s student government.

White will major in neuroscience at the University of Illinois, Champaign, in the fall, and Marrin will major in political science at Boston College.

“Sometimes being the top academic performers in a class at a rigorous school like Montini can be all consuming for the valedictorian and salutatorian, leaving little room for the type of activities that enrich a high student’s experience,” school President Kevin Beirne said in a news release. “That couldn’t be further from the truth for Riley White and Marin Ferris.

“In addition to their stellar academic records, these wonderfully talented young people lead student organizations, minister to their classmates, participate in multiple athletic programs, and have an incredibly positive impact on our school community. It is because of that impact that I am so impressed with and proud of who they are. They are Montini.”

Montini Catholic will hold their 55th Annual commencement Mass and celebration on May 19 at the school’s field house.