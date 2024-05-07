Lemont’s Legendary Quarryman Challenge set for May 11

Lemont will hold the Legendary Quarryman 5K & 10-Mile Challenge from 6 a.m. to noon May 11.
Several hundred runners will take to the streets of Lemont to participate in one of the Chicago area’s most unique racing experiences.
Please be advised there will be detours and street closures during the event. The following streets and parking lot closures will take place:
- Main Street from Julia Street to Lockport Street (by the VFW) west of the State Street bridge from 6 to 9 a.m.
- Main Street from Julia to Stephen streets closed from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
- Lemont Street closed from Main Street south to Cass Street from 6 to 9 a.m.
- Stephen Street closed from Illinois Street to the train tracks from 7:20 to 8:30 a.m.
- Crossing of Main Street at Holmes Street will be restricted or closed during the race
- Talcott Avenue parking lot closed from 4 to 11:30 a.m.
- Village Hall parking lot closed all day on May 10 through the event duration on May 11