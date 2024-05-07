Girls soccer notes: York ends Lyons’ conference streak in PKs, clinches West Suburban Silver title

It was seven years, 11 months and 27 days since Lyons last lost a West Suburban Silver conference game. York (15-1-1, 6-0) finally got the best of Lyons (15-3-2, 5-1) on Monday night, winning in a penalty shootout after being deadlocked 1-1. With the victory, the Dukes clinched the West Suburban Silver Conference title. (York Athletics)

It was seven years, 11 months and 27 days since Lyons last lost a West Suburban Silver conference game.

York (15-1-1, 6-0) finally got the best of Lyons (15-3-2, 5-1) on Monday night, winning in a penalty shootout after being deadlocked 1-1. With the victory, the Dukes clinched the West Suburban Silver Conference title.

The Dukes prevailed in the shootout, 4-3.

Sophia Musiał, Maggie Quinn, Hannah Meyers and Michaela Quinn converted their PKs for the Dukes.

Caroline McKenna, Caroline Mortonson and Brennan Israel buried their shots for Lyons. The Lions needed to convert their fifth and final chance after missing one of their first four tries, but York goalkeeper Ava Lewandowski made the game-winning save.

Lyons was vying for the program’s eighth straight conference title. Instead, the Lions streak of conference wins ended at 47. When the Lions last lost a conference game, which was a 1-0 decision to Hinsdale Central on May 10, 2016, The Jungle Book was one of the top movies in theaters and Panda by Desiigner was the top song in America.

Key conference games remain

Wheaton North (12-2-2, 3-0-2) controls its own destiny toward a DuKane Conference title. The Falcons were scheduled to host Geneva on Tuesday before wrapping up their conference schedule at home on Thursday with Lake Park, which hasn’t won a conference game this spring.

Geneva (11-5-2, 3-1-1) could really disrupt things and put itself in a position to win a title since the Vikings also take on St. Charles North (11-2-5, 4-1-1) on Thursday in their conference finale.

Meanwhile, Wheaton Warrenville South (11-5-1, 4-1-1) travels to St. Charles East (13-4-5, 2-1-2) on Thursday night.

Glenbard East (8-5-5, 5-1-2) is holding onto a slim chance of winning the Upstate Eight, but the Rams will need some help. They would need to beat Bartlett (11-4-3, 6-0-2) on Tuesday and also hope for Streamwood (1-15-1, 0-7-1) to do the same by upsetting South Elgin (13-6-2, 6-0-2).

After placing second in the West Suburban Gold last spring, Morton (13-6, 5-0) was committed to winning it this year. The Mustangs are a victory away as they’ll look to capture the title at home on Saturday against Hinsdale South (11-5-2, 2-2).

Coincidentally, Downers Grove South (8-7-1, 4-1) which lost 1-0 to Morton on May 2, will have another crack at the Mustangs in the postseason. The teams are scheduled to face off in the Class 3A Morton Regional semifinals on May 15 where the winner will likely get York.

Hilltoppers take annual Cup

Last year, Glenbard East, Glenbard South and Glenbard West had to share the traveling trophy in the Glenbard Cup.

This year it belongs to the Hilltoppers.

Glenbard West (7-7-2, 2-3) began the season 0-5-1 and has fought back to .500 while winning the Glenbard Cup with victories against Glenbard South and Glenbard East. Glenbard North did not play the Hilltoppers but dropped games to the Raiders and Rams.

“It’s a fun little tournament where everybody knows everybody from growing up and playing together in clubs,” Hilltoppers coach Adam Szyszko said. “East, West and South are like three miles away so they all know each other and this makes it interesting and a fun thing on the schedule.”

The Hilltoppers were scheduled to wrap conference play on Tuesday against Oak Park-River Forest before hosting McHenry on Wednesday for Senior Night.

They also have a tough nonconference game Saturday morning against Wheaton Warrenville South to get them ready for next Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against Bartlett. The Hilltoppers beat the Hawks 1-0 on April 2 so they’ll have to beat a team twice to get into the Class 3A Elgin Regional title game where top-seeded Wheaton North will likely be waiting.

“We’re rolling a bit now so it’s good to be jelling at this time of the year,” Szyszko said. “We got a tough OPRF team on Tuesday, then Senior Night and Wheaton Warrenville South on Saturday and then it’s time for playoffs.”

Redwings win another title

Benet (13-3-1, 6-0) completed its third consecutive undefeated East Suburban Catholic Conference season with a 6-1 victory against Joliet Catholic on May 1.

The Redwings outscored their six conference foes, 33-5.

They’ll finish with a pair of nonconference games against Fenwick and Waubonsie Valley before taking on Plainfield Central in a Class 3A West Aurora Regional semifinal next Tuesday.

Warriors are champions

Wheaton Academy (13-0-3, 5-0) was crowned the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference champs after knocking off Timothy Christian 2-1 on April 30.

Hope Huizenga’s second half goal sliced Wheaton Academy’s lead in half, but first half tallies from Eva DeSouza and Fionna Davis held up.

The Warriors, who earned the top seed in the Class 2A Lemont Sectional, conclude their regular season at Providence on Wednesday.

Ed Watson Naperville Invitational All-Tournament Teams

Area selections only.

First XI: Benet: Bailey Abbott; Hinsdale Central: Adriana Giannini; Lyons: Izzy Wirtz

All-Tournament: Benet: Megan Bergman; Downers Grove North:Gianna Goodwin; Downers Grove South: Ashley Molinari; Fenwick: Grace Kapsch; Hinsdale Central: Emily DiTomasso; Addisyn Krogstie; Lyons: Caroline McKenna; York: Stella Kohl, Michaela Quinn

Honorable Mention: Benet: Kate Grubish; Downers Grove North: Karlyn Harkness, Campbell Thulin; Downers Grove South: Skyler Swanson; Fenwick: Caroline Henige; Hinsdale Central: Katherine Skinner

Al Harris “Fair Play” All-Tournament Team: Benet: Chloe Sentman; Downers Grove North: Addi Liszka; Downers Grove South: Skylar Swanson; Fenwick: Lola Martinez; Hinsdale Central: Chloe Anderson; Lyons: Jillian Herchenroether; York: Kate Greco