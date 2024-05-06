Chicago Taiwanese Cuisine and Culture Association to hold family fun fest in Westmont May 11

A variety of dishes are served during the Taiwanese Family Fun Fest held at the Cultural Center of Taipei Economic Culture Office in Westmont. (Erica Benson)

The Chicago Taiwanese Cuisine and Culture Association will present its annual Family Fun Fest at the Cultural Center of Taipei Economic Culture Office (TECO), 55 E. 63rd St., Westmont, on May 11.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and game tickets can be purchased on location the day of the event.

The event will feature authentic Taiwanese food dishes prepared and served by the Taiwanese Gourmet Cuisine and Cooking Class. The cuisine being prepared represents the types of food featured at the infamous Night Markets in Taiwan.

For additional event information, contact the Westmont Chamber of Commerce at 630-960-5553.