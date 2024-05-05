Westmont to celebrate Memorial Day with Spring Fling

Everyone is invited to Ty Warner Park in Westmont over Memorial Day weekend for the Spring Fling Festival, hosted by the Westmont Lions Club.

The Spring Fling Festival is a free event complete with live music, food vendors, commercial and craft vendors and an all-ages carnival.

“We invite the entire community to come out and join us Memorial Day weekend,” said Spring Fling coordinator Dan Buczkowski, who recently received the Westmont Citizen of the Year Award for his community involvement. “Our spring fling event provides fun for all ages and we are excited once again to provide a fireworks show on Saturday night. We hope to see you there.”

Click here for this year’s entertainment schedule.