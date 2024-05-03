Dist. 58 middle schools to host Incoming 7th Grade Parent Night May 7

Herrick and O’Neill middle schools in Downers Grove look forward to meeting incoming 7th grade families for the 2024-25 school year.

As a first step, parents have been invited to Incoming Seventh Grade Parent Night at your child’s respective middle school, Herrick or O’Neill, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 7.

An email was sent to families earlier this year outlining transition activities and middle school information. Check your emails for future updates from principals David Norman (Herrick) and Lauryn Humphris (O’Neill) on additional PTA and school activities.

You can also register now for sneak preview, a summer transition program for incoming 7th grade Herrick and O’Neill students.