Wheaton Historic Commission celebrates Preservation Month

The Wheaton Historic Commission has scheduled events in celebration of Preservation Month in May.

Beginning May 3, the Historic Commission will display blue signs in front of more than 160 historic homes and buildings. Residents are encouraged to take a picture of the QR code on each sign to be directed to the interactive Wheaton historic register map. The map provides information such as the date built, prominent residents of the past who lived in the home and the architectural style.

The Wheaton Public Library will host Home History Research Help from 6 to 9 p.m. May 9 and May 13. These 30-minute, one-on-one sessions will help residents learn more about the history of their homes. Reservations are recommended.

Wheaton Public Library will also host “Railroads of Wheaton” at 7 p.m. May 16. Local historians Brian and Joyce Ostberg of the YouTube channel BeHistoric will present a historical survey of railroads that shaped the foundations and footprint of Wheaton. Reservations are recommended.

For more information on these and other events, visit wheaton.il.us.