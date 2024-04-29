Villa Park Library to kick off summer reading program

It’s summer reading time again! The Villa Park Public Library invites you to sign up for the 2024 Summer Reading Program with its theme Adventure Begins At Your Library.

The Summer Reading Program begins on May 28 and runs through Aug. 2.

Read for enjoyment and for a chance to win prizes. The library is offering a variety of activities and incentives all summer long, for everyone from babies to seniors. Summer reading is easy, fun, and open to everyone.

For more information including details on the library’s Summer Reading Program Kickoff! event on June 1, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.