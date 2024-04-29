District 58 to hold band/orchestra info meeting May 2

Parents of 3rd and 4th graders in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 are invited to an band/orchestra informational meeting on May 2 to learn about selecting an instrument, how to register for band or orchestra and arranging to rent an instrument for your child.

The beginning band meeting (for 4th grade parents) will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the beginning orchestra meeting (for 3rd grade parents) will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both will last about one hour and be held at Herrick Middle School, 4435 Middaugh Ave.

Instrumental music teachers will be meeting with all 3rd and 4th grade students to demonstrate and talk about the different instruments offered in the band and orchestra program. Students will be encouraged to think about the instruments they like the most and why they like them. Please read the letter sent to parents about the District 58 Instrumental Music Program.