Adventure Falls Sprayground resident season passes offer fun all summer long

The grand opening of the Downers Grove Park District’s Adventure Falls Sprayground and Mini Golf will take place at McCollum Park, 6801 Main Street, on May 25.

Open daily from May 25 to Aug. 11, residents can enjoy extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while non-residents are welcome from 1 to 7 p.m.

Special back-to-school weekend hours will extend the season with the facility open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 17 to Sept. 1.

Sprayground and Mini Golf daily admission will be available onsite for residents and non-residents. Children under 2 years are admitted for free.

Due to Illinois Department of Public Health requirements, capacity at the Adventure Falls Sprayground is limited to 200 persons at any one time. Visitors can view weather and capacity updates on the district’s website at dgparks.org.

Exclusive to residents of Downers Grove Park District, a Sprayground Season Pass will provide unlimited visits for $10 per visitor aged 2 to 15 and $5 for visitors aged 16 and up. A caregiver add-on pass will be offered for $5 with the purchase of one adult pass per family, which is ideal for a grandparent or childcare provider.

Season passes will be available for purchase from May 1 through July 8 at dgparks.org or in person at the recreation center, 4500 Belmont Road, or the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave.