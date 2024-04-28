The Gardenworks Project hosts annual Spring Seedling Sale

Purchase locally grown, organic vegetable and herb seedlings this spring at the 2024 Gardenworks Project Spring Seedling Sale at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by the Gardenworks Project)

Purchase locally grown, organic vegetable and herb seedlings this spring at the 2024 Gardenworks Project Spring Seedling Sale at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Participating in this event also supports the organization’s mission of ending hunger in the community by teaching local families and communities how to grow fresh vegetables.

An online pre-sale is available at gardenworksproject.org/shop until May 13 with orders available for pickup on May 17 and 18 at the in-person sale. For every plant purchased, three plants are donated to local families and organizations who are experiencing food insecurity in DuPage County.

The Spring Seedling Sale and pre-order pickup will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 17 and 9 a.m. to noon May 18 at DuPage County Fairgrounds, pavilion 37 at gate W3, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.