DGN senior takes first place at Illinois SkillsUSA competition

Downers Grove North High School student Dezirae Whitfield placed first in esthetics at the Illinois SkillsUSA State Competition in Peoria, which was held April 25-27.

Whitfield is currently studying cosmetology at the Technology Center of DuPage while she attends Downers Grove North.

The day-long SkillsUSA State Competition included an exam covering the technical knowledge and skills related to esthetics, such as sanitation and hygiene, as well as in-depth interviews with judges. Student competitors also provided a facial and make up to models while the judges observed and critiqued their abilities.

“We are so proud of Dezirae for earning this incredible accomplishment of being first in state,” said Courtney DeMent, Downers Grove North High principal. “This is a rigorous competition, and she clearly excels in her chosen field of study.”

Whitfield qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. After high school graduation, she plans to continue studying esthetics next year at G Skin & Beauty Institute in Oak Brook.

In addition to Whitfield, Downers Grove South High School students Alison Gage earned 3rd place bronze in cosmetology and Vinotas Harris earned 2nd place silver team award in digital cinema.

SkillsUSA Illinois is a state and national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations and for further education.