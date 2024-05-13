May 13, 2024
Westmont Park District to offer new facility update at May 18 Coffee With the Mayor

Westmont’s next Coffee With the Mayor event is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 18 at the new Westmont Park District Park Place facility located at 141 S. Linden Avenue.

The event will feature a variety of community updates including a presentation from the park district regarding their new facility as well as ongoing programs and services. At the conclusion of the event, there will be time for open Q & A with the public. Refreshments will be provided.

Also scheduled on this date will be the park district’s sidewalk chalk event at the Gregg House Museum as well as the U.S. Luge Tryouts on South Cass Avenue. Due to temporary road closures on this date, the best way to access the Coffee With The Mayor Event will be via East Richmond Street.

