Nazareth baseball coach Lee Milano earns 600th career win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth head coach Lee Milano shares words with Lucas Smith as he heads to the dugout against Glenwood in the 2022 IHSA Class 3A State championship. Milano won his 600th career game on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

BASEBALL

Nazareth 13, Notre Dame 3

Nazareth coach Lee Milano earned his 600th career win as the Roadrunners improved to 25-0 on the season, 11-0 in East Suburban Catholic Conference play. Joey Corcoran went 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Landon Thome 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Winning pitcher Alex Dvorak struck out five and allowed three hits over three innings.

Westmont 5-10, Yorkville Christian 0-0

Jerry Vasek (3-1) struck out nine over six innings, allowing four hits, Lucas Hicks was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Rocco Damato 3 for 3 with an RBI for Westmont in the first game. Ricky Yenkin, who closed out the first game, struck out six over five innings in the second game, allowing three hits, and Briggs Templeton was 4 for 4 with a double, run scored and five RBIs for the Sentinels (14-7-1) in the second game.

Willowbrook 4, Downers Grove North 2

Ryan Adamczyk threw four shutout innings of relief, striking out six, Ryan Bannon was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Charlie Siegler 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 3, St. Charles East 1

Megan Bergman scored two second-half goals assisted by Chloe Sentman and Bailey Abbott scored a first-half goal assisted by Audrey Eiseman in the semifinals of the Naperville Invitational. Kate Grubish had four saves in goal for Benet (11-2-1), which plays New Trier in the championship game on Monday at Naperville Central.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Glenbard South 3

Presley Wright struck out eight and allowed zero earned runs in a complete-game effort, Abby Mease had three hits and Brooke Struebing was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

Glenbard North 8, Leyden 3

Tru Medina had two homers for the Panthers.

Glenbard North 16, Resurrection 5