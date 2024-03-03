Downers Grove library trustees support removal of controversial board member

Downers Grove Library Board Trustee Bill Nienburg, left, talks with fellow Trustee Marti Sladek during a recent Coffee with the Trustees. Sladek and four other trustees voted Feb. 28 to recommend Nienburg's removal from the library board, a move that requires approval of the Downers Grove Village Council (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

The book may soon close on Downers Grove Library Trustee Bill Nienburg’s tenure on the board.

Library trustees Wednesday voted to recommend Nienburg’s removal from the board, a move that requires the approval of the Downers Grove Village Council.

The village council is expected to discuss the recommendation at its meeting on Tuesday.

Library board trustees are appointed by the mayor, and the appointments are approved by the village council.

The library board initially planned to censure Nienburg for “leaking or attempting to leak on Feb. 17 a draft policy document to a resident,” according to a resolution to censure. The draft document was presumed confidential as it was sent only to trustees for review.

Nienburg also failed to “separate personal opinion from his position as trustee on at least one occasion while identifying himself as a library trustee,” according to the resolution.

Nienburg made those comments on X, formerly Twitter, on Dec. 28 regarding Illinois’ new law on book bans.

Trustee David Humphries called for Nienburg to be removed from the library board at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I would ask him, ‘Why are you serving on this board? Is it to share in the work of this library and the community or is it because you are on a mission to recast the library and fashion it in a way that you see fit and agrees with your own world view, which may or may not share the values, all the values, shared in our wider community,” Humphries said.

“I don’t believe he ought to continue to represent the community as a member of this board,” he added.

Nienburg did not attend Wednesday’s library board meeting.

Humphries was not alone in his criticism of Nienburg, who was appointed to a six-year term on the board in June 2022.

“I have been deeply troubled by the misinformation, the unwillingness to work with others, creating false narratives, disrespect for fellow trustees, and especially disregard for the staff,” said Trustee Barnali Khuntia. “I’m sad that it had to come to this because we are a board and we want to work together, but Trustee Nienburg will not even acknowledge me by my name. So, his unwillingness to even acknowledge me makes it hard for me to be able to work with him on any issues.”

Trustee Carissa Dougherty said the board’s actions against Nienburg are not politically motivated.

“He’s the only one who interrupts our board president and treats her with disrespect and he’s the only one of us who attempted to leak confidential draft documents...to an individual who is known to have sworn at one of our staff members after our last meeting,” Dougherty said.

“None of these facts has to do with a difference of opinion. It has everything to do with that basic requirement of trustees per our bylaws: to act in the best interest and uphold the purpose, values and services of the library,” Dougherty added. “In my mind, this is neither a political thing or a First Amendment thing, it’s a matter of ethical behavior… .”

Downers Grove resident Jim Wool, the individual to whom Nienburg attempted to send the draft policy document, opposed censuring Nienburg.

“Ironically, you want to censure Bill Nienburg for making me aware of a public document: the long-awaited window painting policy,” Wool said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Why do you not want the residents of Downers Grove to see a public document before it is voted on? This is just one more deceitful behavior on the part of (library director) Julie (Milavec) and this board.”

Wool, a frequent critic of the library board, accused trustees of “groveling toward Julie” with the exception of Nienburg. He then compared board meetings to the novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” with Milavec playing the role of Nurse Ratchet, the main antagonist in the novel.

“It is comical how all of you bow to Julie with the exception of Bill. The rest of you goose step to the commands of director Julie,” Wool said.

Wool repeatedly addressed Milavec during his remarks, a violation of the rules governing public comment. Library board president Swapna Gigani asked Wool to complete his comments, but he ignored her request and continued to speak.

“You may leave now,” Gigani said, which caused some meeting attendees to object.

“Why don’t you stop this? Stop them. I’m talking,” Wool asked Milavec.

“I’m not going to go over the rules again. I don’t want to hear anything from anyone. I need everyone to abide by the rules I set forward. It’s not that hard,” Gigani said.

“Take a Valium,” a member of the audience shouted. Gigani responded by telling the individual to shut up. She later apologized for the behavior during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“First of all I want to apologize for the way public comment transpired this evening,” she said. “I pride myself on being someone that likes to always move forward with respect and consideration first and foremost, and it’s very frustrating when that is not returned. I find it interesting that people are allowed to shout and heckle at us, but when I get frustrated I’m the problem.”

Trustee Marti Sladek again chided individuals who criticize library board members, the director and library staff at meetings, on social meetings and, in some cases, when encountering them on the street.

“There are people who come to these meetings who are contributing to the very problems that they purport to be complaining about by sheer lack of decency and good manners,” Sladek said.

“Well, how about the staff and trustees who can’t go down the street as Dave (Humphries) said without verbal abuse, harassment, threats on the street, sometimes at our homes, social media. How about minorities and (members of the) LGBTQ (community) who have heard hate speech month after month after month at these meetings. That sense of entitlement has no place in civil discourse at this library or any other public institution and we’ve had enough.”