SEASPAR fundraising event set for May 13 in Downers Grove

SEASPAR will partner with Alter Brewing Co. to host a special fundraising event through its Community Give Back Program from 3 to 10 p.m. May 13 at Alter Brewing Co., 2300 Wisconsin Ave. in Downers Grove.

Attendees can enjoy a craft beers selection. There also will be opportunities for participants to learn about SEASPAR’s programs and how to support the organization.

Alter Brewing Co. will donate $1 for every adult beverage purchased to SEASPAR as part of the Alter Community Give Back Program. The initiative aims to support SEASPAR’s work providing disabled individuals recreational programs.

SEASPAR’s mission is to promote inclusivity, empowerment, and joy through various sports, arts, and social activities tailored to meet participants’ needs. By participating in the fundraising event, attendees will directly contribute to the continuation and expansion of these programs, enriching the lives of disabled individuals.

For more information or to get involved, visit SEASPAR.org.