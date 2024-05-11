Nazareth baseball beats Marist, improves to 30-0: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 6, Marist 4

Winning pitcher David Cox (5-0) struck out three over six innings and Cooper Malamazian got the save, Andrew Kouris was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Nick Drtina 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Nazareth, which improved to 30-0 on the season. Landon Thome doubled and drove in a run and Luca Fiore was 2 for 4.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Mundelein 3

Wyatt Murphy struck out nine in the complete-game six-hitter, Sean Campbell was 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Jaden Despe was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Westmont 6, Elmwood Park 3

Lucas Hicks struck out 13 in a complete-game four-hitter, allowing three unearned runs, and doubled and drove in two runs for Westmont (19-9-1, 2-3). Lucas Fears hit his first career home run and Briggs Templeton became the 19th player in program history with 100 career hits.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 3, Lake Park 2

Erin Metz struck out 10 in a four-hitter, Reagan Crosthwaite hit her 15th home run and drove in two and Monica Kading hit her fifth homer and scored two runs for the Falcons.

Glenbard North 4, St. Charles North 0

Gia Whelan was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Avery Miller threw a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Panthers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Ignatius 25-13, 25-15

The Tigers opened up pool play at the Richards Tournament with a sweep of St. Ignatius.