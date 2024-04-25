Willowbrook’s Marli Smrz hits for the cycle in big win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Willowbrook 14, Hinsdale South 2

Marli Smrz hit for the cycle with a homer, triple, double and single, going 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Warriors, who scored nine runs in the sixth to blow open a close game. Karman Rowe struck out 10 over six innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, and was 2 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs at the plate.

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, Batavia 2

Maddie Pool struck out 11 and scattered six hits and Abby Mease had four hits and three runs scored for the Tigers. Parker Leonard and Pool both homered.

BASEBALL

Westmont 5, Farragut 2

Winning pitcher Noah Grimm struck out seven over four innings and Briggs Templeton threw three shutout innings of relief for Westmont (12-6-1). Templeton at the plate was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Lucas Hicks doubled and scored a run.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Metea Valley 25-16, 25-10

Dominic Krzeczkowski had seven kills and Matt Swiatkowski three kills and four blocks for Benet.

Glenbard East d. Naperville Central 25-18, 25-19

Aidan Weltin had 14 kills and four aces, Max McDermott 12 assists, Jack Junior 13 assists and Payton Stieve 15 digs for the Rams (13-9, 3-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Sandburg 25-8, 25-21