Park District of La Grange looks to fill board vacancy

The Board of Commissioners of the Park District of La Grange is seeking to fill one vacancy on the board which is open due to a commissioner resigning their seat.

The open seat on the will need to stand for re-election in April 2025.

Interested parties must live within the boundaries of the taxing district for the Park District of La Grange.

Candidates should submit a resume and memo indicating the reasons they would like to serve on the board to Jenny Bechtold, Executive Director. Candidates may submit their applications from through 5 p.m. April 30, via email, mail or in person at 536 East Ave., La Grange. Inquiries regarding the commissioner vacancy should be directed to jennybechtold@pdlg.org.

Basic Expectations of Commissioners include: