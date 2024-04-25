Park District of La Grange looks to fill board vacancy

The Board of Commissioners of the Park District of La Grange is seeking to fill one vacancy on the board which is open due to a commissioner resigning their seat.
The open seat on the will need to stand for re-election in April 2025.
Interested parties must live within the boundaries of the taxing district for the Park District of La Grange.
Candidates should submit a resume and memo indicating the reasons they would like to serve on the board to Jenny Bechtold, Executive Director. Candidates may submit their applications from through 5 p.m. April 30, via email, mail or in person at 536 East Ave., La Grange. Inquiries regarding the commissioner vacancy should be directed to jennybechtold@pdlg.org.
Basic Expectations of Commissioners include:
- Attend board meetings, committee meetings and functions/special events.
- Commissioners must commit to attending monthly board meetings, currently held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Park District t of La Grange Recreation Center, 536 East Ave., La Grange. Meetings occasionally fall on the third Monday of the month.
- Understand the Park District of La Grange’s mission, services, policies and programs.
- Review agenda and supporting board packet materials before board meetings.
- Abide by the policies of the Park District of La Grange and federal and state statutes governing the operations of the park district.
- Assist the board in performing its fiduciary duties.