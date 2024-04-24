Downers North baseball scores 5 in seventh, rallies past Glenbard West: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 9, Glenbard West 5

The Trojans, trailing by a run in the seventh, scored five runs in the final inning and held on for the win. Jimmy Janicki was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Sean Cabaj was 2 for 2 and scored two runs and Brady Schallmoser drove in two runs for Downers Grove North (19-2, 11-0). Ben Llewellyn got the win and Frank Porcelli the save.

Nazareth 2, Benet 1

Winning pitcher Mac McGarry (5-0) struck out two over five innings and Cooper Malamazian threw two innings of relief, Nick Drtina doubled and drove in both Nazareth runs and Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 for the Roadrunners (23-0, 9-0 ESCC).

SOFTBALL

Willowbrook 3, Lyons 0

Karman Rowe struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout, and visiting Willowbrook scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Glenbard West 1

Presley Wright struck out five in a three-hitter, and Brooke Struebing had a suicide squeeze and RBI single for the Tigers’ two runs.

Wheaton North 4, St. Charles North 3

Monica Kading had two hits and two runs scored and Erin Metz had three RBIs and struck out eight in the circle for the Falcons.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Downers Grove South 25-22, 25-19

Carter Ferguson had seven kills and seven service points, Andrew Ciesinski 12 kills and six blocks and Jason Hasler five kills for Willowbrook.

Benet d. Marian Catholic 27-25, 17-25, 25-18

Thomas Galbraith had eight kills and Reed Hefley and Dominic Krzeczkowski seven kills each for Benet.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Wheaton North 25-17, 25-23

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 9, Chicago Christian 0

Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and Lorenna Davis two for the Warriors.